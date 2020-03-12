Coronavirus: Emirates and Flydubai announces suspension of flight services

Leading airlines in UAE Emirates Airlines and Flydubai has announced suspension of its flight services amid the coronavirus outbreak. Both the Dubai based airlines has announced suspension of its flight services to Italy.

Emirates has cancelled all sit services to Italy and also flights to Fort Lauderdale in Florida, United States have been suspended until March 31 as well.

“Following a directive by the UAE GCAA, Emirates’ will suspend its current flights to Milan and Bologna from Friday, 13th March, and Rome from Sunday, 14th March 2020. Emirates’ daily flight to Venice was suspended from today (12 March),” said Emirates spokesperson.

“We apologies for any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates office to make alternative arrangements. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and look forward to resume normal operations when feasible,” the spokesperson added.

FlyDubai, too, suspended flights to Italy.

As of March 12, Emirates flights have been suspended to the following destinations:

America:

Fort Lauderdale: March 13 to 31

New York JFK – Milan: March 11 March to April 3

New York EWR – Athens: March 13 to April 3

Europe:

Venice: From March 12 to April 3

Milan: From March 13 – April 3

Bologna: From March 13 – April 3

Rome: From March 14 – April 3

Far East:

Guangzhou: From February until further notice

Shanghai: From February 5 until further notice

Bangkok – Hong Kong: From March 9 – March 31

Gulf, Middle East:

Kuwait: From March 14 to March 31

Tehran: From February 26 until further notice

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: From March 9 until further notice, except special flights from March 12-15.