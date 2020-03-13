Coronavirus : Home Affairs Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Australia’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive,” he said in a statement issued by his office.”It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice … I feel fine and will provide an update in due course.”

Dutton was in the United States last week for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance – Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand – that included Barr.He also met with US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka on Mar 6, according to a photo posted by the Australian embassy in Washington, which shows the pair standing close together.It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.