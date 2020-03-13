Coronavirus: Porn site ‘Pornhub’ comes with an irresistible offer

One of the world’s leading porn site, Pornhub has come with an irresistible offer. The website with adult content is offering its premium subscriptions for free. But not for everyone only for Italians.

Pornhub is offering premium subscriptions for free in Italy as a move to help people stay in home as a precautionary measure to fight spreading coronavirus.

As per Next Web, the premium subscriptions of Pornhub can be viewed by users without entering their credit card details. The free premium subscriptions will be available only in this month.

” To keep you company at home during this weeks, you will be able to access Pornhub premium subscription for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card” said the website. Also the company will donate its subsidiary company – Modelhub- income to to help Italy overcome the emergency.

Italy is worst affected by coronavirus after China. Till now over 1000 deaths were reported from Italy. The government has asked people to stay in homes as a move to stop the spreading of the infectious virus.