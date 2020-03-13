Here’s some good news for central govt employees

New Delhi : Narendra Modi Government has today announced a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for the central government employees and pensioners. Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief is based on the rise in inflation and increase in prices of essential commodities.

The hike of 4 per cent means that the monthly salary of central government employees’ will go up by Rs 720 to Rs 10,000 per month.To be noted, DA is announced twice in a year and its tenor is January to June and July to December every year.

This central government’s decision will aid around 35 lakh existing central government employees while 25 central government pensioners.