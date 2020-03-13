Samsung launches ‘Funbelievable’ TVs in India : Price and Features

Samsung India released its new lineup of TVs that consist of a 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TV variants on 12th March 2020.Samsung #funbelievable TVs in this series offers a few distinct features such as Personal Computer Mode, Content Guide, Music System, Internet browsing capabilities and more.

The Personal Computer Mode will transform the Samsung smart TV into, as it sounds like, a personal computer mode. The consumers can use TV to create new documents or use the cloud to finish their projects.

Samsung #funbelievable TV also offers the ability of mirror screening of their laptops onto the TV display screen wirelessly. The remote access feature allows the users to access their laptops or personal computer from a location over the internet.

The Content Guide comes packed with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SolyLIV, VOOT and much more.The smart TV from the #funbelievable series can easily turn itself into a virtual music system. It allows the user to choose from a library of skins with a dynamic interface, enhancing the overall audio experience by adding visual elements on the screen.

The Samsung #funbelievable TV series not only has smart TVs in its artillery, but it also offers a 32-inch non-smart TV variant.The TV series starts at the price of INR. 12,990 and it offers two-years of warranty. The TVs will go on sale through all Samsung Smart Plazas, various electronic stores, and across online platforms including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.