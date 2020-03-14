NEWSEntertainment

Actress Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Mar 14, 2020, 09:58 am IST
Yesterday, at the ‘Malang’ success party, Disha donned a maroon bodycon dress that came with a plunging neckline that accentuated her toned figure. She kept her hair open, opted for dramatic eye make-up and light colour lipstick. She wore a black pair of heels with her mini dress.

Disha looked smoking hot in that dress but a section of netizens have come up with their trolls specially for her dress. Some called her dress ‘cheap’ while one user wrote, “Why is she always desperate to expose?”

Apart from Disha, the other stars of ‘Malang’ were also present at the success bash. Aditya Roy Kapoor was in a maroon casual t-shirt, while Anil Kapoor came wearing a mask as a precaution against coronavirus. Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar among others also attended the party.

‘Malang’ has managed to get a good response from the audience and critics and also raked in a good moolah at the box-office.

 

