Coronavirus : Actress asks paparazzi to wear mask ; Watch Video

Actress Malaika Arora was seen asking the paparazzi to wear a mask as everyone is taking precautions to fight the outbreak of the pandemic. In the video, we see Malaika Arora telling the paparazzi to wear masks by action as she seems to be in a rush. The video of Malaika’s sweet gesture has gone viral and has been breaking the Internet. In the video, we see the paparazzi asking her to pose as she rushes to her gym when she turns around and asks them to wear a mask.

These days, after the outbreak of Coronavirus, it is being advised that one should always wear a clean mask and should use a sanitizer frequently. Also, it is being advised to avoid handshakes or any kind of physical contact to prevent the virus from spreading.