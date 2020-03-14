Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 500 in Iran

Iran announced Friday that the coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world’s worst affected countries.

“Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours”, bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Jahanpour added that a further 1,289 people had also been confirmed infected “across the country”.

He added that Tehran province had the most new infections.

Iran has been one of the worst affected countries by the virus outside of China, with authorities struggling to contain what has become a global pandemic.

The armed forces chief said Friday the country’s security forces had been ordered to clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours in a bid to stop the virus spreading further.

A newly formed commission will be charged with overseeing the “emptying of shops, streets and roads” as part of a nationwide decision to be implemented within the next 24 hours, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in televised remarks.