Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 5000 globally,WHO calls Europe ‘centre of pandemic’

Death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT on Friday.A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran — the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.

Europe is now the “epicentre” of the coronavirus infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, saying it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Excluding China, the continent now had more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, he said.