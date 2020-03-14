Coronavirus : Monkeys fight for food amid slowing tourism; Watch Video

According to Daily Mail, coronavirus might be the reason behind a gang war between rival groups of monkeys on the streets of Lopburi, central Thailand.

A video of hundreds of monkeys swarming the streets and fighting each other over food went viral on Twitter on Friday. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

He cited Daily Mail and wrote, “‘Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as rival gangs fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus.’ Have you seen this coming ‘gang wars’ among monkeys bcz of #CoronaVirus.”

In the video, hundreds of monkeys can be seen crossing a road and then chasing a monkey that had a banana. The cries of the several monkeys can be heard in the video.