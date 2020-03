New Delhi : Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Saturday announced that the devotees entering the premises will provided hand sanitizers to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust said: “Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.”

In India, the number of COVID-19 infected persons are more than 80.