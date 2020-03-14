Happy Birthday Kiaan

‘Happy Birthday my Jaan’ read Karishma Kapoors Instagram Post on her younger son Kiaan’s birthday. Kiaan Rajkapoor celebrated his 10 th birthday yesterday and her proud mother was all happy celebrating with her son.

Karishma Kapoor one of the fit celebrities in Bollywood, together with her younger sibling Kareena follows healthy eating habits and strenuous workouts to keep her in shape. Although for her son’s birthday the cake looked really appetizing with cream fillings coated with sparkling red and blue icing. The Cake was shaped like a video game and 10 candles were lit on one side, with an extra for good luck.

Karishma Kapoor, Bollywood’s most famous single mother is currently working on a series ‘mental hood’ portraying the hardships of motherhood.