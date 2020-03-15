Coronavirus : Centre withdraws decision to grant Rs 4 Lakh to compensate COVID-19 victims

Hours after the Centre announced Rs four lakh compensation to the family of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus, it withdrew the decision. In the earlier notification, the government said that it would give Rs four lakh under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the families of people who died due to the deadly virus. It had also fixed the hospitalisation cost of the people who underwent treatment for the virus.

However, hours after, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a modified notification having no mention of Rs four lakh compensation. The government had also withdrawn the announcement to provide assistance to the Covid-19 positive person. The Centre will also not bear the cost of hospitalisation.