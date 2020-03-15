Coronavirus: Covid 19 confirmed cases crosses 100 in India

Till now, 13 states in India have reported the novel coronavirus cases among which Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are highly affected. The Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, and Bihar have gone into virtual shutdown mode. On the other hand, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal state governments have announced to close schools and all the other educational institutes as a precautionary measure.

According to reports,confirmed coronavirus cases surged over 100 in India on Saturday.

Containing the coronavirus transmission is a huge challenge in such a populated country like India and the authorities are taking their required steps. Public places like Railway stations, metro stations, buses are being sanitized in various cities.

Apart from that, the Foreign Ministry is doing its part to bring back Indian nationals stranded in other coronavirus-hit countries. As many as 12,29,363 people have been screened at the airports so far.