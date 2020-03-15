Coronavirus : Fake hand sanitiser, mask factory busted ; 4 arrested

Four people were arrested after a fake hand-sanitiser and face-mask manufacturing company was busted in Noida on Saturday, officials said, a day after the Centre declared the two items as ‘essential commodities’.Sub-divisional magistrate Rajeev Rai said after a tip-off around 2.30 pm, a raid was carried out immediately at the company in the commercial hub of Sector 63.

“Four people have been arrested from the spot. Over 5,000 face masks and around 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers have been seized,” Rai, who led the raid, told PTI. “Both the items bore the label name ‘SG Group’ and are pegged worth around Rs 10 lakh but are not genuine products.”

He said a detailed assessment of the seized material was underway.

Pharmacists and traders had earlier claimed shortage of supply of hand sanitisers and masks in Noida and Greater Noida amid fears over the deadly COVID-19, while people rued that these items were being sold at exorbitant rates, if available.