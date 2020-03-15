Coronavirus : Here’s the list of celebrities ,World leaders who affected with COVID 19

Total number of COVID 19 cases worldwide crosses 150,000 on Saturday. according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.Italy announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to 151,797, with 5,764 deaths across 137 countries and territories.Italy, the worst-hit country outside of China where the outbreak began in December, has now registered a total of 21,157 cases and 1,441 deaths.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife was also diagnosed with coronavirus. Prime Minister Trudeau had self-isolated after his wife developed symptoms for the deadly virus which has claimed lives of thousands across the globe.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson had also tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding his diagnosis. The couple then got medical attention and got tests done for coronavirus which came out to be positive.

Begona Gomez now joins a slew of world leaders who have been infected by the coronavirus outbreak. On March 13, Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton tested positive for Covid-19.

Spain Government informed that Begona Gomez, the wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. This information came hours after Sanchez in an address to the people announced a national lockdown to contain the pandemic.

Fabio Wajngarten who serves as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary had accompanied the latter in his US trip and attended an official meeting with the US President Donald Trump. Reportedly, he had developed flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with coronavirus. The same was confirmed by a second test. Wajngarten had earlier uploaded the photo of his meeting with Trump on Instagram along with the caption, “Make Brazil Great Again.”