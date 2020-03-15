Coronavirus : Indian Railways shares an important message to passengers amid virus fears

Amid Coronavirus outbreak,Western Railway PRO said that curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches will be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“According to the existing instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed after every trip. In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, blankets and curtains will be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders,” said the PRO.

The official further said that additional bed-sheets will be kept for any exigencies.

“Passengers should be advised to bring their own blankets in their own interest. Wide publicly should be given to this effect. Some quantity of additional bed-sheets may be kept for any exigencies,” said the PRO.

The Western Railway also posted a tweet regarding this, saying: “Kindly note that it has been decided to withdraw curtains and blankets from AC coaches of trains as they are not washed every trip, for prevention of #coronavirus. Passengers may please bring their own blankets if need be. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Earlier on Saturday, the South Eastern Railway (SER) and the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said they decided to withdraw the provision of blankets and curtains in air-conditioned coaches of all trains they operate as part of its preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.