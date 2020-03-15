Coronavirus : Medical superintendent suspended for disclosing identity of patient

Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed under suspension medical superintendent of Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Raghuvir Singh, for disclosing name of person who was recognized as a potential coronavirus (Covid-19) patient in the district.

As per protocol, if any suspect case comes under tracking, it is imperative for the Health Department to keep the same person firstly either in Home Quarantine or in quarantine ward established in Hospitals, till incubation period and samples are to be sent at designated laboratories for further diagnosis.

One person who had returned from Saudi Arabia and suffering from fever and Cold was brought to Associated Hospital, Rajouri on Saturday morning and doctors decided to keep him in Isolation ward there as a suspect case of novel corona virus.

The Medical Superintendent wrote a letter to the incharge Police Post, GMC and AH Rajouri, wherein he clearly mentioned the identity of the suspect, which is against the ruling of the Supreme Court where privacy of the patient is to be maintained, reads an order by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, a copy of which lies with GNS .

“Due to the disclosure of privacy of the suspect case, panic was spread among his relatives who met him, after his arrival, residing in the area where the suspect belongs to, which made the situation more worsen (sic),” reads the order.