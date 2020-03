Indians who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after February 15 2020 will be quarantined for 14 days, the Ministry of Home Affairs in India said in a new advisory for Indians.

In a tweet posted on Friday, March 13, the Ministry, in light of Covid-19 outbreak, answered in detail all queries related to Indian citizens living in the country and abroad — and for expats living in India or travelling to and from India.