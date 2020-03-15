Oman announces Israa Wal Miraj holiday

Oman declared a public holiday on 22 March (Sunday) on the occasion of Isra’a Wal Miraj.

The Oman News Agency (ONA) reported, “On the occasion of the memorial of Isra’a Wal Miraj, it has been decided that next Sunday, 27 Rajab, corresponding to March 22, will be an official holiday for employees of ministries, public bodies and other units of the state’s administrative apparatus as well as workers in private sector companies and institutions.”