Students chant “Jai Corona” as college closes amid virus scare : Watch Video

Mar 15, 2020, 06:51 am IST
IIT-Delhi students came up with an innovative chant to celebrate suspension of classes amid coronavirus scare. A viral video of the students celebrating with chants of “Jai corona” has gone viral.

A video has surfaced on social media where students are seen breaking into dance and singing, “Jai Corona (Hail Corona)”. It happened at 8 pm on Thursday at Karakoram Hostel.

To put things into perspective, IIT-Delhi has cancelled all classes and examinations till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31. Please inform all concerned,” tweeted IIT Director V. Ramgopal Rao on Thursday.

