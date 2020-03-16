Actress Nargis Fakhri’s latest workout video goes viral ; Watch Here

Nargis Fakhri is an American film actress and model, who mainly appears in Hindi and English-language films.Her first role in film came with the 2011 romantic drama Rockstar, for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe (2013), and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Spy (2015, her first Hollywood production) and Housefull 3 (2016).
Nargis took to her Instagram handle to share her exciting weight loss journey. It read, “Nothing in life comes easy. We all have to work for it. The key is being consistent.”
“Have discipline and the ability to stay focused and you can reach any goal. I was 179 lbs but today i am 152lbs. It’s taken about 6 months or more to lose that weight the right way! But I’m doing it. I’m on my way to a fitter me! #getstrong #metime #myhealthjourney #feelgood #exercise #workout @louisehazel @theslaygym getting me strong Wearing my @goodamerican work out pants and @Nike top and neon sneakers (sic).”
I ain’t gona lie, i am lazy cause i been blessed to be tall and thin my entire life! But there comes a time when your luck runs out and the real work begins. That’s why building healthy habits need to start at a young age. I didn’t know how important building muscle strength was, but because of all my injuries i realized i looked fit but underneath it all i wasn’t. This not only goes for our physical body but also our mental body. I also now meditate and chant @sgiusa everyday. Better late than never, right??? I love you @louisehazel @theslaygym Thanks for the photos @wildginaa . . . #girlgang #girlsrock #strongwomen #strong #strengthtraining #conditioning #mindbodyspirit #happy
