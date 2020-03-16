Ailing veteran football Commentator receives Rs 4 lakh aide from Sports ministry

Novy Kapadia, the football commentator who filled thrills to the audiences decades ago, is now facing hardships to meet his medical expenses.

The matter alas caught the attention of Sports minister Kiran Rijiju who passed a grant of Rs 4 lakh from the sports ministry to cover his medical expenses after the Delhi University failed to clear his pension fund even after four decades of service. The minister acknowledging the contributions of Novy Kapadia said that his ministry will precede efforts to clear his pension dues from Delhi University.

“Novy Kapadia has contributed to Indian sports for decades. When I got to know that his pension from Delhi University is pending and he is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease and needs urgent medical attention, we decided to give him immediate relief with this money,” sports minister Kiren Rijiju said.