BCCI locks down Mumbai Office,Employees asked to work from home, Fate of IPL dangles

BCCI today closed its Mumbai office as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. The employees were requested to work from home and take all preventive steps.

Further, the supreme authority of Cricket in India had withheld its decision on the fate of IPL 2020 matches due next month. It is highly unlikely that the body will give node to IPL matches as all sporting events across the globe are being canceled or postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BCCI had last Friday suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally while infecting over 1,60,000 people.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it was concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders and public health in general. The BCCI said its first priority is to ensure that all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. “The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant central and state government departments in this regard,” Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI and son of HM Amit Shah, said in the statement.