Coronavirus : Global COVID19 death toll crosses 6500, over 170,000 infected cases

The worldwide death toll rose to 6,500, with 170,000 infections.While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent’s worst-hit country Italy.

Coronavirus, which originated in the wet markets of Wuhan has now spread out to the lengths and breaths of the world. While China might have seen a relative slowdown in the number of cases, other parts of the world are witnessing a major uprise.

Europe has emerged as one of the main hotspots for coronavirus. From the United Kingdom to Germany, governments have initiated large scale restrictions as a measure to contain the spread. But the countries in Europe which have been most affected by the virus are Italy and Spain.

Coronavirus Cases:

169,515

Deaths:

6,515