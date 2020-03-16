Coronavirus : “Islam does not permit medical tests” ; Four Muslims who returned from Dubai refuse to undergo COVID19 test

Karnataka has been on a high alert ever since the coronavirus outbreak has occurred. They have set up quarantine and medical facilities across the district to check the incoming passengers to make sure that the deadly contagious virus is not spread. The district authorities have also launched a door-to-door campaign to carry out medical checkups to ascertain the impact of the global pandemic.

In a shocking incident of recklessness has been reported from Bhatkal town of Karnataka where four Muslim youths who had recently returned from Dubai has objected to medical tests claiming that Islam did not permit them to be subjected to medical tests, reports Public TV.

Similarly, the district officials on Friday attempted to carry out a medical checkup in Muslim-dominated areas of Bhatkal. Four Muslim youths, who had returned to the city from Dubai on Friday, were asked to submit themselves to the medical check-up as a precautionary measure. Earlier, another person who had returned to the city from Bhatkal was suspected to be carrying symptoms.

However, the four Muslim youths threatened the health officials and asked them to return. The Muslim youths objected to carrying out any medical tests citing that Islam does not permit such tests.