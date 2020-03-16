Coronavirus : Over 25 doctors under observation in Kerala

Kerala’s Sree Chitra Hospital is on high alert after a doctor was confirmed of COVID-19. The directive comes in the wake of observation of 25 doctors. Operations are likely to be temporarily stopped. Doctors in five departments have been asked to go on leave.

Nine in Pathanamthitta have been tested negative of the virus. One and a half year old child is one among them.

An isolation ward has been opened in Peroorkada Hospital following the observation of 162 more new cases in the district. The route map of the doctor, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed of COVID-19 is likely to be released today. The doctor reached Kerala from Spain on March 1st. All including hospital employees who came in close contact with the doctor are under surveillance.