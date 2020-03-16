Coronavirus : This airlines offers to repatriate all Indians without charging any fee

Managing Director of Iran’s Mahan Air on Sunday night wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to safely repatriate rest of the Indian nationals stranded in Iran back to India without charging any commercial interest. The airlines also stated that it will do this as a humanitarian initiative for the Indian brethren.

“I, on behalf of Mahan Air, offer to safely repatriate all Indian nationals stranded in Iran back to their country without any commercial interest as a humanitarian initiative for our Indian brethren,” said Managing Director of Iran’s Mahan Air.

Earlier, as many as 234 Indian nationals who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

A Mahan Air flight carrying the Indians onboard had landed in Mumbai. Among the 234 people, 131 are students and the rest are pilgrims.

As per the official reports, the number of positive coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 109.