Vodafone launches two new recharge plans in India

Vodafone has launched its two new recharge schemes in India. The latest Rs 218, Rs 248 Vodafone recharge plan comes with unlimited call benefits, high-speed data, and Zee5 subscription. The company is also giving complimentary access to Vodafone Play.

As per the operator’s official website, the Rs 218 Vodafone plan ships with unlimited local and national calling benefits, 6GB high-speed data allocation. You also get 100 local and national SMS benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. As mentioned above, you also Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with the plan. The Rs 248 Vodafone prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers you 8GB high-speed data allocation.

The plan includes unlimited local and national calling benefits and 100 local and national SMS. This plan will too remain valid for 28 days. It also offers a subscription to services like Zee5 and Vodafone Play.