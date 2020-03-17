Actress Alia Bhatt shows off her middle finger in TikTok challenge : Watch Video

Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday on 15th March. She turned 27. On the occasion of her birthday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a video where she is seen flashing her middle finger with her gang.

Alia Bhatt did a TikTok video along with Meghna Goyal, Shaheen, and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. In this video, Alia Bhatt and her gang are seen showing a series of symbols and ended it with showing their middle finger. Bhahmastra actress wore pink deep neck outfit revealing her cleavage and desirable things.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is making her debut in Telugu film Industry with SS Rajamouli’ magnum opus RRR which has Young Tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. RRR, which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and has the music by MM Keeravani, is slated to hit the theaters on 8th January 2021 Worldwide. Kalank actress Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita and will share the screen space with Mega Power Star. She is also doing a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Big B. Alia Bhatt is also the part of Karan Johar’ multi-starrer ‘Takht’.