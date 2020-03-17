Actress Sonam Kapoor shares her latest workout video on Instagram : Watch Here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an Indian film actress. She has received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012–2016, she appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Actress Sonam Kapoor shared the videos featuring her in a casual white tee and a black athleisure wear. Pulling her hair back in a no-nonsense bun, Sonam completed her look with a pair of black running shoes as she lifted weights, under the supervision of an instructor. She captioned the post, “Working out super hard with @milestone_fitness at @upfitnessmumbai Morning workouts are the best ! They really get the endorphins going! #ifeelgood #cantwaitfora6pack (sic).” Quick to respond, Anand wrote, “Back w a vengeance! (sic)” and inserted lightining bolt emojis in it while Harshvardhan commented, “Very happy to see this (sic).”

Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s rom-com, The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned.