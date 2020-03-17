Coronavirus : 64-year-old man dies due to COVID 19 ; reports third death in India

A 64-year-old coronavirus patient died at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital on Tuesday, India’s third reported death linked to Covid-19 infection. The patient was among the 36 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, people familiar with the development said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to issue a formal statement on the death soon.

This is Maharashtra’s first coronavirus death.Delhi reported its first death from novel coronavirus the next day when a 68-year-old woman from Janakpuri, admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, succumbed to the virus. She was the mother of a confirmed case of Covid-19.