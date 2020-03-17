Coronavirus : Actor Dilip in ‘self-quarantine’ amid COVID19 outbreak

Actor Dilip is under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on late hours of Monday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under self-quarantine and safe.The 97-year-old actor who recently got discharged from the hospital following backaches revealed how he is dealing with the situation.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” read Kumar’s first tweet about coronavirus.

The ‘Naya Daur’ actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors.

“I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders,” Kumar tweeted.

“Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others,” he added.