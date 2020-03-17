DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed

Mar 17, 2020, 09:23 pm IST
In Football, the European football’s governing body has decided to postpone the Euro 2020. It is the first time in the competition’s history that the final stages have been postponed.

The decision was taken by European soccer’s governing body. The European soccer’s governing body held a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players.

UEFA said that the 24-team tournament, which was due to be staged in 12 nations across the continent from June 12 to July 12 this year, would now take place from June 11 to July 11 2021.

UEFA has also put all club and national team competitions for men and women “on hold until further notice”, European football’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

