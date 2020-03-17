Coronavirus : FIR filed against Chinese President Xi Jinping for spreading COVID-19

A complaint was filed in a Muzaffarpur court against Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Monday for allegedly “hatching a conspiracy to spread coronavirus”.The matter is slated for hearing before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on April 11.

The complaint, filed by advocate Sudheer Kumar Ojha, alleged that the duo hatched a conspiracy to spread coronavirus.This comes after at least 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Informing about the development, advocate Ojha said, “A book was published in 1981 in which it was written in clear terms that China is surreptitiously preparing a virus in Wuhan which has manifested in the form of coronavirus today. China has deliberately spread the virus through a conspiracy and a lot of people have contracted the virus, while many others have died of it. In this regard, I have filed a case of abetment under Section 120(B)(criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) and Section 270(malignant act likely to spread disease) against Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong in the Muzaffarabad court. The court has taken the matter seriously and granted a hearing on the case on April 11.”

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.