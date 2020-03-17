Coronavirus : Kailasaa PM Nithyananda shares special recipe against COVID-19

Nithyananda, accused of rape and torture of his ashram inmates in India, has said those who made fun of him for going into self-isolation is scrambling to find a place where they can quarantine themselves, a media report said.

“Some Indian people had laughed and mocked me when I isolated myself by creating the new country as Kailasaa. Now, the whole world is talking about social distancing. Lord Paramasivam has saved us. Power of God,”he said.

Recently, on his official Facebook page, Nithyananda announced a “28-day spiritual regimen” to “heal the world” of the effects of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).