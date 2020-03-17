Coronavirus : Robots dispensing sanitisers in Kerala,video goes viral : Watch Here

A video posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows robots dispensing sanitisers in a building in Kerala.

The robots can also be seen giving advise to people on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kerala has been taking proactive measures in the face of the outbreak; even distributing food to students at home who would not be able to avail mid day meals.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday including 17 foreign nationals, the Union health ministry said. One new case has been reported from Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, each.