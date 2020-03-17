Coronavirus : Total number of COVID-19 cases in India rise to 124

Number of coronavirus cases touched 124 in India on Monday after fresh cases were reported from several states, including Odisha as the government imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from March 18.

The Union health ministry also said fresh coronavirus cases were also reported from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala.

A Maharashtra government official said four patients were detected for the novel coronavirus infection, taking the state tally to 39, as concerns over the pandemic steered decisions across all sectors and states, including in politically volatile Madhya Pradesh.

The Union ministry did not immediately add the Maharashtra cases to its national count, covering 15 states and union territories. Kerala officials also maintained the total tally was 24 as against 23 given by the Union ministry.

According to the ministry of health numbers at 4 pm on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 114.The tally includes 17 foreigners.

While two people died, 13 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection, which according to the WHO has infected 1,68,019 people in 148 countries and territories and claimed more than 6,610 lives.