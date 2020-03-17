Coronavirus: Union minister V Muraleedharan in self quarantine

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is in self quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram, as coronavirus cases in India crossed 120.

There was no official confirmation from the ministry in New Delhi, but people familiar with the matter in Kerala said the minister had on 14 March attended a programme at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where a doctor tested positive for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on 15 March.

The doctor had a history of travel to Spain, one of the current hotspots of COVID-19 outbreak.Some 70 odd staffers, including around 40 doctors, at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology who had interacted with the doctor are home quarantined.

Kerala has reported 27 cases of COVID-19 while three patients have recovered fully.