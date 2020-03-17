Cute and cuddly video of Giant Pandas. There are less than 2000 Giant Pandas in the wild now. The National animal of China is endangered due to their natural habitat-the bamboo forests quickly getting vanished.

Who else thinks #Panda is their spirit animal. Watch again then. Today is #PandaDay. Do you know there are less than 2000 Giant Panda in #wild now. They are #endangered & became a symbol of #conservation efforts worldwide. They are good climbers as well as swimmers also. pic.twitter.com/CCGrhx2J9Y — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 17, 2020