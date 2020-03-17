Income Tax Department issues an important message to PAN card holders

Income Tax Department issued a message stating that it is mandatory for all to link the PAN Card with Aadhaar Card. The last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar card has been extended by the authorities till March 31, 2020. In case of failure, the PAN will no longer be operative. The PAN card can be linked with the Aadhaar card either online or offline.

Income Tax Department on its official twitter handle appealed to the citizens of India to not miss the deadline. Also, a video was attached with the tweet stating the procedures to link the Aadhaar card with the PAN card to make this task easier as well as beneficial. The steps to link the PAN with the Aadhar are as follows:

Link the PAN Card with Aadhaar Card through an SMS

Type ‘UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar Number><space><10-digit PAN Number>’ and send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 form your number registered with Aadhaar.