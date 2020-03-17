DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Indian expats in UAE rushes as 14-day quarantine announced

Mar 17, 2020, 04:30 pm IST
Indian expats living in UAE are rushing to get flight tickets to India as the union government had announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers from UAE to India.The quarantine will begin from Wednesday.

The union government has on Monday announced a mandatory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for all passengers from UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar with effect from 1200 hrs GMT on March 18 at the port of departure. This was announced as a preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Incoming travelers including Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India,” the statement issued by the Bureau of Immigration added.

The Indian living in Dubai are rushing to be in India before Wednesday to avoid the mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile Dubai based airline company Flydubai has announced suspension its services to India from Tuesday to march 31.

