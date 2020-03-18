Alert: Banks may open only three days in next week

The banks in the country will be open only three days in the coming week. Banks will be closed on four days due to various celebrations and bank strike.

Banks will remain open on days like Monday Tuesday and Thursday while on the other days, various cities will mark celebrations of upcoming regional festivities and a strike.

On Wednesday, March 25, banks in several cities will be closed due to Gudhi Padwa and Telugu New Year’s Day. Banks in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Nagpur will be closed due to the spring festival.

Saturday will also be off for employees working at banks as they remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

On Friday March 27, two unions in the banking sector, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) will go on strike to oppose the mega merger plan of 10 PSU banks into four larger banks. Earlier, bank unions had threatened to go on three-day strike, starting from March 11, but it was cancelled.