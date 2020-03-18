Coronavirus : BJP leader arrested for feeding cow urine to people in an event ; Watch Video

Kolkata Police arrested a BJP leader on Tuesday after he gave cow urine to drink claiming that it would protect them from contracting the contagious COVID-19.

According to report, Narayan Chatterjee, a BJP leader from the Jorasanko area had organised an event where he was distributing cow urine, telling people that it offered complete protection against coronavirus. He even offered it to a Home Guard personnel in uniform who drank it. The Home guard lodged a complaint at the police station alleging that he was offered cow urine that was given to him as “charanamrita” or ambrosia.

BJP leader was arrested in the evening and was quoted saying, “I committed no crime. I drank it myself before offering it to others. I know for sure it protects from novel coronavirus.”

Chatterjee’s arrest came just hours just after a milk trader was also arrested for selling cow dung and urine in a makeshift roadside shop in Hooghly district’s Dankuni, about 20 km from Kolkata. The trader was arrested on the charges of “cheating and hurting religious sentiments”.