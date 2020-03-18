Here are some unknown facts about ‘BiggBoss Malayalam Season 2’ fame ‘Fukru’

Fukru was born on 29 April 1996 in Kottarakara, Kerala. As of 2020, Fukru’s age is 23 years. Fukru’s real name is Krishna Jeev. He is one of the popular Tiktok celebrities in Kerala. He has an enormous fan following on social media.

On 5 January 2020, Fukru entered into the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 along with Alina Padikkal, Alasandra Johnson, Pradeep Chandran, Reshma Nair, Saju Navodaya, Dr Rajith Kumar, Manju Sunichen, Arya Rohit, Thesni Khan, Rajini Chandy, RJ Raghu, Somadas, Sujo Mathew, Suresh Krishnan, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, and Veena Nair.

Lesser Known Facts :

Fukru holds a huge fan following for his lip-sync videos.

Fukru is a moto stunt athlete.

