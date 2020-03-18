This cute actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Anveshi Jain is an Indian TV actress and model from Khajuraho, Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh. She is also an event manager also and hosts so many wedding events and private parties.

She holds the position of a motivational speaker. She has also an electrical engineer. Anveshi becomes famous from the “Alt Bala Ji” web series “Gandi Baat 2”.

Anveshi Jain’s age is 28 years old. Her father is a serviceman and mother is a housewife.

After completes her schooling she takes admission to Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for higher education. She completes her degree of Bachelor in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from this university.

She is interested in acting from her childhood and takes part in so many modeling shows in her college days. She is an intelligent girl and she wants to run own business from a very early age.

The popular Indian actress has a beautiful and charming personality. As a model, she is very conscious about her health and a fitness freak also. She does proper exercise and follows a strict diet to maintain her body fit.