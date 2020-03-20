Coronavirus : Bollywood Celebrities laud PM Modi’s initiative of Janata Curfew ; See Tweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.
This move has been lauded by popular celebrities and political leaders on yesterday itself.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !”
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020
Fellow Indians, Namaskar ? A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe ?@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020
An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji…this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 19, 2020
Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020
Excellent initiative by our Honourable PM ModiJi @PMOIndia with #JuntaCurfew.
Self-inflicted quarantine & stay-at-home on Sunday 22nd March from 7am to 9pm is the best way to stay protected from this pandemic!
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 19, 2020
Let’s do this friends ? #jantacurfew #22march2020 7 am to 9 pm @narendramodi #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #StaySafeStayHome ? pic.twitter.com/NrqRLeLmnq
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 19, 2020
After listening @narendramodi ji's speech, it's got me a little worried, not about my self, but about my kids, my wife, parents, sister's , brothers, friends, colleagues and to the ones who are scared the way I am. But I'm glad #modiji has shown us the real picture….it could be bad, worse or with some miracle we live thru this…. but we are #allinittogether . let's keep posting #positivevibes videos on our social feed to #lightenup
