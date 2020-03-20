Latest NewsEntertainment

Coronavirus : Bollywood Celebrities laud PM Modi’s initiative of Janata Curfew ; See Tweets

Mar 20, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

This move has been lauded by popular celebrities and political leaders on yesterday itself.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !”

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close