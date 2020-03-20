Know the best sex positions for married couples

Sex is one of the basis of the institution called marriage. Sex is the time to explore each other’s bodies. Having great sex especially when you are newly married is very significant, so here’s a chance for you to learn some great moves and positions to make your nights steamier.

1. Hot bath tub sex –

After a hectic day with family, friends, and relatives, what you both need is relaxation. A hot bath plus a steamy sex can be a spark to the romantic mood. All the body pain and stress will diminish once you enter the hot water bath tub. Sex in the small cozy place can be fun filled too!

2. Spoon Position –

Sleeping cozily into each other’s arm can be really romantic. In this position, the woman will lie facing her back towards the man. The side sex position can be tricky for the man to enter inside her but, with a little adjustment, the man can easily enter inside.

3. Modified Missionary –

The traditional missionary position is a classic sex staple, but there are lots of fun variations on it. For example, when the woman is lying on her back underneath she can pull her legs up and over her partner’s shoulders. She might want to lock her ankles behind his neck or hold onto her legs for stability. This variation means that he is thrusting into her at a different angle and will usually be able to give deeper thrusts, which feels amazing for both partners.

4. Women on Top –

Women love this position, because it gives her clitoris gets direct stimulation.