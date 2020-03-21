Airline companies in India announces cancellation of over 1000 services

Low-cost airline carriers in India, IndiGo and GoAir has announced that around 1000 domestic flight services were cancelled on Sunday, 22 March. The flights were cancelled in the wake of Prime Minister’s call for ‘janata curfew’ to curb the spreading of Coronavirus.

GoAir said it will cancel all its domestic operations, usually constituting 330 flights, on Sunday. The country’s biggest carrier IndiGo separately said it will operate only 60% of its domestic schedule of about 1,400 local flights on Sunday and going forward trim it by 25%.

Air Vistara has also informed that they will cut the number of services. “Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday 22 March on account of Janata Curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon.” a Vistara spokesperson said.