Coronavirus : Actress Sushmita Sen shares an important message amid virus outbreak ; Watch Here

Actress Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to put forward a strong message amid coronavirus fear.She urged her fans to build their immunity and make them remember that ‘nothing prevails like human spirit.’

Sushmita Sen in her long post wrote, Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!! A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action…all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely To human spirit & life…let’s do this!! Sending love & healing energy to the world…be safe & keep strengthening your immune system…both inside & out!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga”